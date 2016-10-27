Contact Us

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Witches Take Over Downtown Streets

Fairhope, Alabama















2ND ANNUAL 'WITCHES RIDE'

Witches of all varieties ditched their usual brooms for bicycles and rode downtown streets this evening, tossing candy to little children along the way.

Proceeds go the the FurrEver Animal Homes Rescue organization based in Summerdale - click.




1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Our Fairhope witches have no peers.

Wednesday, November 02, 2016

