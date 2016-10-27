Witches Take Over Downtown Streets

Fairhope, Alabama
2ND ANNUAL 'WITCHES RIDE'
Witches of all varieties ditched their usual brooms for bicycles and rode downtown streets this evening, tossing candy to little children along the way.
Proceeds go the the FurrEver Animal Homes Rescue organization based in Summerdale - click.
Our Fairhope witches have no peers.
