Fairhope's New Mayor and Council Take Office

Fairhope, Alabama
Updated: Mayor's salary figures corrected.
BURRELL RE-ELECTED COUNCIL PRESIDENT
After a swearing-in ceremony at the Nix Center, an organizational meeting was held in council chambers at city hall where Jack Burrell was unanimously re-appointed as council president and numerous committee assignments made.
(Councilman Conyers missed both events because of a death in the family)
City clerk Lisa Hanks, Police Chief Joe Petties, Treasurer Deborah Smith and attorney Marion Wynne were all reappointed as well.
UTILITIES SUPERINTENDENT GOES UNFILLED
No appointment was made to the position of utilities superintendent, which was held by mayor Kant until the moment Wilson took office; accordingly, Wilson will not receive that approximately *$60,000/yr her predecessor was getting.
(*Corrected from earlier. Kant received $2,307 per "pay period" according to the ordinance, presumably about every two weeks. Check back for updates.)
Kant had been the city's public works director and horticulturist before he become mayor in the year 2000.
Wilson's salary for mayor will be $32,400 and cannot be changed for four years; but Burrell told the Times there may be ways to add stipends to that to bring it in line with those of neighboring municipalities.
AMEA APPOINTMENT GOES TO BURRELL
Also, the council voted to appoint Burrell to the city's spot on the board of directors of the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, the city's electric supplier: Kant had held that position as well.
Wilson had expressed interest in filling the vacancy herself and asked that the matter be tabled until the next meeting for more discussion -- but the council decided to proceed.
'CITY ADMINISTRATOR' TO RETURN?
At its next work session, the council will also discuss re-forming a city administrator position directly under the mayor or some other general superintendent one to act as utilities superintendent, or could still decide to appoint Wilson to the job her predecessor held, Burrell said
A city administrator position was first formed in 2009 by the city council at that time ... but the last council voted in 2012 to eliminate the position.
The general superintendent position formerly held by James Gilespie (just retired) was eliminated last month.
All such discussions will have to be held in public forums to comply with state open meeting laws.
Updated: Mayor's salary figures corrected.
|Wilson left, Burrell right
BURRELL RE-ELECTED COUNCIL PRESIDENT
|swearing in
(Councilman Conyers missed both events because of a death in the family)
City clerk Lisa Hanks, Police Chief Joe Petties, Treasurer Deborah Smith and attorney Marion Wynne were all reappointed as well.
UTILITIES SUPERINTENDENT GOES UNFILLED
|swearing in
(*Corrected from earlier. Kant received $2,307 per "pay period" according to the ordinance, presumably about every two weeks. Check back for updates.)
Kant had been the city's public works director and horticulturist before he become mayor in the year 2000.
Wilson's salary for mayor will be $32,400 and cannot be changed for four years; but Burrell told the Times there may be ways to add stipends to that to bring it in line with those of neighboring municipalities.
AMEA APPOINTMENT GOES TO BURRELL
Also, the council voted to appoint Burrell to the city's spot on the board of directors of the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority, the city's electric supplier: Kant had held that position as well.
Wilson had expressed interest in filling the vacancy herself and asked that the matter be tabled until the next meeting for more discussion -- but the council decided to proceed.
'CITY ADMINISTRATOR' TO RETURN?
At its next work session, the council will also discuss re-forming a city administrator position directly under the mayor or some other general superintendent one to act as utilities superintendent, or could still decide to appoint Wilson to the job her predecessor held, Burrell said
A city administrator position was first formed in 2009 by the city council at that time ... but the last council voted in 2012 to eliminate the position.
The general superintendent position formerly held by James Gilespie (just retired) was eliminated last month.
All such discussions will have to be held in public forums to comply with state open meeting laws.
25 comments:
$27,000, I thought Kant got like $60,000 for being the utility superintendent?
Wow it only took a few hour and Mayor Wilson tried to get put on a board part of the utilities (AMEA). Then she now is hinting on being over the utilities even though she vowed not to. She knew what the pay was for being Mayor now wants more money.Is she getting direction front her good ole boys. Thought we voted in a change, voice of the citizens.
You are correct it should be about $60K per year: $2,307 per "pay period" assumed to be 2 weeks.
She ought to be paid the same as other cities no more no less.
Women never get equal pay.
It is still a boys club.
This has nothing to do with equal pay for women. Doesn't it scare you when our new mayor starts talking about a raise before she takes office? In the article on the front page of the Sunday Mobile newspaper she said her salary should be comparable to other cities in Alabama but referenced cities twice the size of Fairhope. We are a small town and her salary should reflect that. I think everyone should be concerned that her pay is her first priority. What about doing her job first and then a raise could be considered if it is deserved.
I think the new mayor should stop acting like she was elected president of the USA and remember that she was elected by a fairly slim margin. There were lots of voters who anticipated that she was in this more for herself than for the town.
This pay was inacted well before the election and known to everyone. Change it in 4 years. That's the RIGHT way to do it. Isn't that what she ran on? Finally doing the RIGHT thing? Or were we duped again??
It is important to remember that Tim Kant was appointed as Superintendent in part because he actually had experience in that area. And, the fact that he actually did two jobs raises the issue as to whether the Mayors position is even a full-time position,particularly if we bring back a city administrator position. At any rate, whatever decision is made about her final adjusted salary plus stipends, it should be comparable to that of other cities our size. Daphne, which is about a third larger pays approximately 75K , suggesting our salary should at the high end be no more than 48K. I thought this election was about returning to the concept of public service not personal enrichment at the public trough. Disappointing that this issue surfaced before she even took the oath of office.
Burell wants the job. he is going to appoint himself utility supervisor just watch.
Wrong! When Tim took over in 2001 he had only been city horticulturist!!
why the double standard now for girl?
How is there a double standard when she said no to the utility job? Bravo to her for doing it by the way but the pay was known ahead of time. This make her look bad
Repetitive comments may be deleted.
Not a chance. Do u know the pay cut he would have to take?
Unless they scream "double standard for the girl" right?
No matter who you voted for don't call Mayor Wilson "the girl", she's a wonman. I don't remember anymore calling Mayor Kant, the boy.
Exactly. He wasn't called a boy. He was called a good ol' boy! Thanks for correcting this
Obvious that Burrell wants to be mayor.
Wonder why he didn't run?
Hard to believe the boys want to pay her less than our garbage collectors make!
Remember, when the pay was decided he was convinced he would win again...
Jack's main concern has always been himself.
She knew the salary when she ran. I feel very betrayed by the effort to get a raise, as her first action. It's not only illegal, it's shameful. And if the council tries to get around the law by doing it through stipends, shame on them too.
Congratulations to our new Mayor Wilson! Hoping she will restore greatness back to our wonderful library. 1st line of business should be to remove the Board of Trustees president! He has abused his "title" far too long! Miss the days of Hollis Wiseman's reign. Betty Suddeth too. Always a respectable, classy lady.
Burrell didn't take much time in showing his arrogance.
Post a Comment