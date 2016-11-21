Contact Us

Monday, November 21, 2016

Municipal Pool Has 'Stucco Problems' Too

Fairhope, Alabama


Fairhope municipal pool



The back (west) side of the Municipal Pool in Volanta Park has been shored-up due to problems with the stucco veneer, according to a Recreation Department official.

No repair estimates were immediately available; but structural issues are not involved and the pool remains open.

The library also has long-standing stucco problems that have yet to be repaired -- and an exterior brick wall of city hall had to be replaced earlier this year after a partial collapse.









8 comments:

Anonymous said...

Maybe they should be taking care of our structures and not worry so much about the flowers. Sounds like the whole town is falling down around our ears.

Monday, November 21, 2016
Petey Wheatstraw said...

I would be curious if it's the same contractor in both cases. Seems like some shoddy work for all the money we spent on it. And I also agree with the above poster. Too much focus on flowers and less on civic buildings. What they have allowed to happen to the library is a shame. We have 250K-400K a year to buy flowers but can't take care of our buildings?

Monday, November 21, 2016
Anonymous said...

here we go with the flower haters again .....

Monday, November 21, 2016
Anonymous said...

The library structure is due to roof problems that they proved was not installed proper by the contractor. City in a dispute over it now what was reported.

Monday, November 21, 2016
Anonymous said...

Well it's quit curious that contractors and architects are rarely ,if ever back charges for mistakes,fowl ups,substandard workmanship ,cheap materials.This has been a defacto standard in Alabama for decades.The sad part is it's everywhere.Only costing taxpayers again and again.Similar to the part on church street.

Monday, November 21, 2016
Anonymous said...

Maintenance is pretty much required for everything.

Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Anonymous said...

Just plant some flowers. No one will notice.

Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Anonymous said...

When is Tree Lighting going to be posted?

Wednesday, November 30, 2016

