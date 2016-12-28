Luxury 'Motorcoach Resort' Approved For East Side

Fairhope, Alabama
'GRANDE POINTE' PHASE ONE
The Planning Commission approved plans for an upscale motor-coach park for 39 acres on the north side of Highway 104, east of Higbee Road.
(Editor's note: This meeting occurred earlier this month, before the current six-month development moratorium commenced.)
Phase one will consist of 45 lots to be sold, not rented -- with space on each lot for the motorhome and a small, permanent micro-cottage/bungalow if the owner chooses to construct one.
Since the area is outside of city limits in un-zoned Baldwin County, the county Planning Commission had already given its approval; but the city does have limited jurisdiction as well within its five mile planning jurisdiction.
Developer Pat Achee told the commission "the time is right ... people with these coaches want to come here ... spend two or three months ... no spaces available now."
An engineer for the developer called it a "high end project ... not a RV park ... or campground": the lots will be purchased, individually owned and governed by covenants like with a traditional homeowner's association.
A traffic study was completed and ALDOT had granted them an access drive from the highway he said (no traffic light or turning lane).
Such motor coaches cost over $225K and are usually owned by retirees over sixty years of age who travel full time, Achee added.
NEIGHBORS' CONCERNS
One direct neighbor worried about noise from generators on the coaches and was told that it would be required they hook up to "shore power" while parked there so generators would not be running all the time: they may run periodically though.
Another neighbor was concerned about the explosive residential development along that stretch of Highway 104 and the long term prospects for motorhome resort there: could it become a conventional RV park in ten years?
The motorhomes will not be visible from the highway and since residents have not-yet adopted zoning in that area, there is no way to control land use at this time.
No timeline for construction was mentioned.
|Hwy 104 east of Higbee Road
'GRANDE POINTE' PHASE ONE
The Planning Commission approved plans for an upscale motor-coach park for 39 acres on the north side of Highway 104, east of Higbee Road.
(Editor's note: This meeting occurred earlier this month, before the current six-month development moratorium commenced.)
Phase one will consist of 45 lots to be sold, not rented -- with space on each lot for the motorhome and a small, permanent micro-cottage/bungalow if the owner chooses to construct one.
|typical "motorcoach"
Since the area is outside of city limits in un-zoned Baldwin County, the county Planning Commission had already given its approval; but the city does have limited jurisdiction as well within its five mile planning jurisdiction.
Developer Pat Achee told the commission "the time is right ... people with these coaches want to come here ... spend two or three months ... no spaces available now."
An engineer for the developer called it a "high end project ... not a RV park ... or campground": the lots will be purchased, individually owned and governed by covenants like with a traditional homeowner's association.
A traffic study was completed and ALDOT had granted them an access drive from the highway he said (no traffic light or turning lane).
Such motor coaches cost over $225K and are usually owned by retirees over sixty years of age who travel full time, Achee added.
NEIGHBORS' CONCERNS
|Achee standing
One direct neighbor worried about noise from generators on the coaches and was told that it would be required they hook up to "shore power" while parked there so generators would not be running all the time: they may run periodically though.
Another neighbor was concerned about the explosive residential development along that stretch of Highway 104 and the long term prospects for motorhome resort there: could it become a conventional RV park in ten years?
The motorhomes will not be visible from the highway and since residents have not-yet adopted zoning in that area, there is no way to control land use at this time.
No timeline for construction was mentioned.
No comments:
Post a Comment