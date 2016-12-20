Mayor Seeks Bigger Role For City In Airport Development

Fairhope, Alabama
$7.4 MILLION DEBT THE PRESSING ISSUE
Mayor Wilson told Airport Authority members she wanted the city to take a "more active role" in airport development plans to reduce its debt, currently about 20% of total city debt, by incorporating it in a new overall comprehensive growth plan for the city. (video at bottom)
She said "ten years are long enough" for the Authority to have sole responsibility -- and expressed "urgency" on behalf of citizens to "get it developed" (working with the Authority) to "recoup our dollars and interest ... and pay off the debt."
Wilson is proposing the city council exercise its option to take back up to 256 acres of land surrounding the airport the city council purchased for the Authority in 2007 to develop an industrial park and provide employment so young people would not have to move away.
Council President Burrell said the city had been involved in airport planning all along (he is the current council liaison to the committee) -- but did not necessarily object to the land transfer; he warned if that happened there would be no chance of the Authority ever paying off the whole debt itself, as was originally intended in 2007.
He added that back in 2007 no one anticipated the Great Recession of 2008-11; and more-recently the Authority had been receiving considerably more revenue from land sales, new or renegotiated leases, and increased fuel fees.
Wilson countered: "We payed for it ... It should be in our name (city's). I have to be responsible to the citizens (for this debt)."
"We have to be transparent with the citizens ... most had no idea what we have been spending for the last 10 years on this ... they are shocked when find out ... want to know why the city isn't doing more ... .
We are going to do more ... won't affect FAA grants ... if the city takes a more active role in helping to develop it ... so we can take care of the debt ... 21% of city's total."
INTEREST RATES GOING UP TOO
Authority Chairman Joe McEnerney said the Authority had already sought and received four proposals for refinancing their debt (to reduce the interest) and agreed about the urgency since interest rates are headed up: Wilson expressed disappointment she has not been more-involved in those discussions.
But, he questioned the wisdom of returning all 256 acres of the land though, because of possible issues with FAA grants already received (or applied for): about 100 acres could be returned without issue though, McEnerney said.
Member Vincent Boothe estimated more, about 136 acres could be returned without jeopardizing the grants; Mayor Wilson countered that the grants come to the city first anyway ... and they should not be affected at all.
CITY COUNCIL COULD DECIDE THURSDAY
The city council is to discuss the matter further at this Thursday's work session and may decide to take a formal vote at the ensuing council meeting (special holiday schedule).
(Airport Authority members are volunteers who serve without any kind of compensation.)
|Mayor Wilson, third from right
|Chairman McEnerney seated
|parcels outlined
|Fairhope airport authority
12 comments:
This is very interesting. Not knowing all the facts or background my gut instinct is that the City Of Fairhope should reclaim the entire 256 acres. Especially if the city is responsible for the debt? It's interesting that the airport authority is trying really, really hard to keep at least 150 or so acres? Why? Someone or some entity has probably been working on a deal involving the 150 acres that if undone now would result in a financial loss. I think I read in the past where wealthy individuals with private jets wanted to build their own hangers at the airport that could be leased back to them? I wonder what construction company would end up building the hangers? Anyway, as a citizen of Fairhope and taxpayer I would rather the land stay within the control of the City and not some "appointed" Airport Authority. Mayor Wilson is handling this correctly. It's kind of funny to see the board members so nervous and quiet sitting at that table when Mayor Wilson is speaking. It's almost like they where caught with their hands in the cookie jar! Sincerely, "the Fairhope Opiner."
"Not knowing all the facts or background" you have made up your mind on this. You and the facebook cult...
The airport authority board is staffed by individuals with business interests at the airport and run 100% for the benifit of those wealthy private business interests that have property and businesses at the airport. The board members could care less about Fairhope citizens. It is a corrupt joke.
the r
What does crazy Karin know about airports?
Uninformed people making serious false allegations. Fairhope, the place we all love, is starting its downward spiral. Karin's leadership is as misleading as obama's hope and change. She is uninformed. Her "leadership" style is dictatorship. Her way only. God help our little slice of paradise.
With the wealth and affluence of Fairhope city government finally being exposed, I suspect this is the tip of the iceberg. The shiny objects we've been distracted by for so long (read: flowers, lights, and parades) are finally being questioned and I don't expect them to hold up to the slightest bit of scrutiny. I have no idea why I am paying for an airport in Fairhope. I don't need one. I don't even want one. Thank you Mayor Wilson for asking these questions all of the taxpayers deserve. To be honest, I didn't anticipate this amount of concern from her, but I am very pleased.
The airport authority is needed and has many advantages. Those that are ill-informed as to the advantages and disadvantages of an airport authority should do some research or ask someone that fully understands how to run an airport.
But I am more amazed at the elected officials that were not able to answer her questions. She asked a question and no one seems to answer.
Airport authorities can borrow monies for 40 years! Airport authorities can not be sued for negligence, period, it is in plain language in the Alabama Code. Airports usually have deaths, and having an authority shields the city from liability. Yes, municipalities are immune from many suits but not negligence.
It really amazes me as to who is advising the mayor does already know the answers to the questions she asks. The first thing you learn as a leader, you should have researched the question you are going to ask, and you should already know the answer to a question before you ask that question publicly. AND you never ask the question WHY?
The airport authority has nothing to do with FAA grants, etcetera, etc., it is about liability.
WOW!
Maybe the mayor should fire the board and run it herself
Mayor Wilson is correct in questioning the Board. I think using the words "crazy Karin" and "dictator" is out of line, period. Stick to the facts. The citizens of Fairhope are the owners of the Fairhope Airport, not a self-appointed airport authority board. However, I agree that someone with the correct background in running airports should be advising the Mayor about the proper way to oversee and manage an airport. I really don't see the Fairhope Airport as a place where AirBus suppliers would want to set up shop. If I owned a company that supplied parts to AirBus I would locate my business at the sprawling Brookley Air Complex next to AirBus, not at the Fairhope Airport some 30 miles from their facility. So, I think the question is, what can the Fairhope Airport be utilized for to turn a profit for the citizens of Fairhope? If I were Mayor Wilson and the City Council I would ask to meet with Mobile Airport Authority members to learn how they operate. They have been around a long time and obviously are doing something correct. Mayor Wilson can then, after receiving the facts make an informed decision as to the direction she and the Council would like to take the Fairhope Airport. Again, as Mayor Wilson stated, her first priority is to the citizens of Fairhope. Mayor Wilson, please keep asking questions! The majority of the people in Fairhope support you.....
Personally, I hope the city gets what the Mayor has asked for. Let the lawsuits begin!
Brookley has very little space left at a far higher expense than Fairhope. In Huntsville, Madison County Executive Airport (smaller than Fairhope) has 1,200 jobs with an average pay of $70,000. For the same reason Airbus suppliers would be interested in Fairhope. Airbus has discussed a paint facility ar Gulf Shores, farther than Fairhope. The airport board is made up of volunteers, only 3 are pilots, nothing to gain. The video appears to me NOT that the board look as if they are hiding something but more like "why am I putting up with this for no compensation"
Post a Comment