Saturday, December 10, 2016

Steadman's Landing Boardwalk Replacement Underway

Fairhope, Alabama





MONTROSE PARK DAMAGED IN 2014

A boardwalk at the end of Sibley Street in Montrose (in the county's jurisdiction) that was washed away during the April 2014 super-rainstorm is finally being replaced using a federal Transportation Alternatives Grant (TAP) which will cover 80% of the cost to the county.

Blade Construction Llc. was the low-bidder at $213K.

There was some discussion at one time about the city taking over responsibility for the area after repairs -- but nothing was ever decided to our knowledge.







Anonymous said...

way to much money!

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

