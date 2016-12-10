Steadman's Landing Boardwalk Replacement Underway

Fairhope, Alabama
MONTROSE PARK DAMAGED IN 2014
A boardwalk at the end of Sibley Street in Montrose (in the county's jurisdiction) that was washed away during the April 2014 super-rainstorm is finally being replaced using a federal Transportation Alternatives Grant (TAP) which will cover 80% of the cost to the county.
Blade Construction Llc. was the low-bidder at $213K.
There was some discussion at one time about the city taking over responsibility for the area after repairs -- but nothing was ever decided to our knowledge.
way to much money!
