City's Bicycle Laws Need Overhauling

Fairhope, Alabama
BIKE AND PEDESTRIAN COMMITTEE MEETS
Police Officer Bunky Bishop told the committee that some older city ordinances regarding bicycles do not comply with current Alabama law and need to be revised.
The local laws say riding bicycles are permitted only on a few "designated bike paths" -- but many new paths have been constructed since the ordnance was written, apparently in the 1980s.
The discrepancies were brought to his attention by a committee member.
|Bishop second from right
1 comment:
Yes, add a bicycle training class so these people ALSO follow the rule of the road.
