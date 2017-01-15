Fairhope's Central Business District To Be Enlarged?

Fairhope, Alabama
BIG NEW MIXED-USE PROJECT PROPOSED
At its January meeting, Christopher Haley (Haley Development Llc.) asked the Planning Commission for their informal, preliminary opinion of a project he is designing for the north side of Fairhope Avenue, east of the post office (across from ACE Hardware).
The property is currently owned by William Hass and is zoned R-2 according to county land data: Mini-storage units and a few other small businesses are located there now (apparently they are grandfathered in to the residential zoning).
The 56 unit project (33 residential on top floors with 23 commercial office/retail below) on the 3.5 acre property he said he placed "under contract" last May, would be similar to one in Cloverdale (near Montgomery) where an old grocery store was re-developed into the 'A + P Lofts' - click.
One hundred and thirty parking spaces would include on-street parking on Fairhope and Stimpson Avenues and a 100 space previous surface parking lot in a back corner; a large green-space courtyard would be included as well, Haley said.
DESIGN ISSUES A PROBLEM
Haley said that he was bringing it to the commission for direction because the design did not fully meet city regulations according to city staff: a 20 foot wide green space buffer required by the tree ordinance and the proposed new angled parking along Fairhope Avenue are problematic -- even though a traffic study (cost $8K) concluded all technical safety requirements would be met for angled (45 degree) spaces there in the 25mph speed zone.
He said he could re-design it to conform, but thought his design with angled parking like other parts of downtown and extra-wide sidewalks would be more appealing an functional.
COMMISSIONERS EXPRESS SUPPORT
Commissioners unanimously expressed support for the project -- and rezoning the property (a PUD?) or even extending the city's Central Business Commercial District were possible ways mentioned to deal with the conflicts with regulations.
Two commissioners preferred parallel rather than angled parking spaces (for safety) and another warned of chronic storm-water drainage issues in that area.
The city council would have to approve any rezoning or extension of the CBD.
|Fairhope Avenue in foreground
|Developer Chris Haley
|proposed site
|Proposed design (Fairhope Ave. at bottom)
|Current Central Business District outlined in red
No comments:
Post a Comment