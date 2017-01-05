Numerous Fairhope Sewer Overflows Reported

Fairhope, Alabama
SEWAGE COLLECTION SYSTEM CAPACITY ISSUES
According to reports filed with the Department of Environmental Management, several sanitary sewer overflows occurred during the heavy rains last weekend: the biggest being overflow from a manhole in the 550 block of Middle Street (at Valley Street) where approximately 144K gallons of un-treated sewage mixed with storm water overflowed and ran off through natural ditches/waterways into Tatumville Gully.
Massive storm water intrusion into the old sewer pipes caused the lift station at 419 Valley Street to fail ... causing the nearby manhole to overflow, according to the document; the failure lasted about 12 hours beginning January 2nd at 10AM.
Smaller manhole overflows occurred on Fairwood Blvd. north of Fairhope Avenue (which flowed into Big Mouth Gully) and on Young Street (at Johnson) due to blocked sewer lines: 1250 and 200 gallons respectively.
Crews were still working to clear the blockages early this morning.
(The city is required to self-report all such overflows)
BUILDING MORATORIUM IN EFFECT TO STUDY ISSUE
A primary reason given for imposing a six month moratorium on some new development was to conduct a study of the sewage collection system to identify problems and then effect repairs.
A $13 million upgrade to the city's sewage treatment plant to increase capacity (for 15 years into the future) was completed last year; but a phase two of the project -- to upgrade the collection system piping to the plant -- has not yet begun: cost estimates the Times has heard for that are around an additional $10 million.
How to better-manage storm water was mentioned by the mayor as a priority for the city's new Economic and Community Development director, Ms. Bloodworth-Botop.
(Funding to address the chronic problem on Middle/Valley Streets had already been included in this year's municipal budget)
|Manhole overflowed at 550 Middle Street
|Fairwood Blvd. manhole overflow
|Middle Street drainage
|Valley Street drainage
