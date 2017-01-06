Sligh Returning As New 'Director Of Operations'

Fairhope, Alabama
The Times has received confirmation from mayor Wilson that she has hired former Electric Department Superintendent Scot Sligh to be the city's new 'Director of Utility Operations.'
The job description includes "to manage subordinate supervisors of utility employees in the Electric, Gas, Water, and Sewer Departments ... and responsible for overall direction, coordination and evaluation of these departments ... and directly supervises employees in the Revenue, Meter and Information Technology Departments ... ."
PLANNING ADMINISTRATOR HIRED TOO
Wilson also said she has hired former Baldwin County Planning Director Wayne Dyess as an administrator for the Planning Department.
(Current Planning Director Smith is to remain as well.)
The mayor did not mention starting dates for the two.
|Scot Sligh
|Wayne Dyess