City To Provide More Security For Schools?

PRINCIPALS SEE NEED
During a discussion about how to distribute the city's usual $345K yearly contribution to area schools at the last Education Advisory Committee meeting, principals of the five area schools proposed the city provide funding for full- time school resource officers (SRO's) to address "heath and safety concerns" -- as well as the usual substance abuse issues.
They preferred two officers costing $140K/yr to service all schools; but just one would be a "good" option as well -- to be shared between the High and Middle schools only.
Fairhope High School principal Cardwell said the city currently provides one part-time SRO, "doing it all" -- investigations, mental health calls, juvenile crime, etc. -- but that is no longer enough given the rapidly-growing student population.
Cardwell: "In a weeks span ... we had a shotgun with ammo in the back seat ... a knife ... was in a lock down ... . A shooting at the high school would be huge for Fairhope ... needed SRO's yesterday."
FUNDING SOURCES DEBATED
Charter committee member Bob Riggs agreed it's important, but questioned the city funding them: "It is a need ... the county needs to fund that ... this (EAC funds) not where it should come from."
He added the city's $350K donation was intended for academic improvement only.
Riggs suggested extra funding for the officers might be provided from the city's police department budget instead: "We ought to recommend it be funded but from elsewhere ... maybe under the police." Member Robert Brown, the city council's committee liaison, agreed cost-sharing with the police department may be a solution.
Although the need is compelling. Riggs concluded its "not what we as a committee should be doing" -- but others present argued enhancing the security environment should improve academic performance as well.
He added if the Fairhope officers are re-assigned to the schools, they will have to be replaced on the regular police force ... effectively doubling the cost to the city.
COUNCIL MUST DECIDE
After a lengthy debate, it was generally agreed to present three options to the city council for distributing this year's $345K:
Plan A: One SRO reducing this year's academic appropriation by $70K
Plan B: Two SRO's reducing the appropriation by $140K
Plan C: Funding for the SRO's to come from somewhere else and the whole $345k used for academics as in years past.
The money in question ($140K) had primarily been earmarked through an earlier collaboration of the principals for: a math coach ($62K); four part time instructors for struggling readers ($45K); and professional development for science teachers ($28K).
The committee deferred formally voting on the final presentation to the council until a later date; but one member already objected to a part of it: the $28K to send science teachers from one of the schools to a conference in California.
Bob Riggs: "I vote no ... bring the training here instead to save ... ."
SUBSEQUENT DEVELOPMENTS
Subsequent to this EAC meeting in early February, councilman Burrell said he, the mayor, School Board Rep. Christenberry, Police Chief Petties, and some EAC members have been working to find other funding sources for the SRO's: using some municipal court fines/fees among those being discussed.
So far, no formal presentation has been made to the city council.
|EAC meeting at J. Larry Newton School
|EAC February meeting
|Principal Cardwell at right
