Fairhope Airport Debt Debate Continues

Fairhope, Alabama
TECHNICAL ISSUES ARISE
The Airport Authority met last week expecting to make a selection of a bank for refinancing its $7.4 million debt at a lower interest rate; but after hearing from chairman Joe McEnerney decided to wait to iron out last-minute problems that developed.
McEnerney said that some of the six responses to the RFP (request for proposals) did not meet all of the the specifications requested -- and that Mayor Wilson was still reluctant to sign the agreement obligating the city to give the Authority $320K/yr for the next seven years, as authorized by a city council resolution last December 22nd.
The Authority's bond attorney recommend they not proceed at this time because of the mayor's objections, McEnerney said.
According to data presented to the city council during its December meeting, the city is currently giving the Authority $428K/yr; but, since interest rates are on the way up, the refinancing agreement must be consummated by February 23rd to obtain the significantly lower rates (to save about $100K/yr).
The city's seven-year commitment is necessary to secure the new bond at lower rates.
MAYOR SEEKS ASSURANCES
Mayor Wilson did not attend this meeting but told the Times later she is uncomfortable with committing city taxpayers for seven years because circumstances may change where that much is not needed: the Authority could sell land or lease it at a high rent for instance.
She wanted appropriate escape clauses added to the agreement before she would sign it.
Council President Burrell, who is the council's liaison for this committee as well, speculated that if the mayor would not sign someone else may be authorized by the council to sign the contract, perhaps himself.
One such precedent was cited when Council President Gentle signed the construction contract for the new library back in 2006 -- after then-Mayor Kant declined to sign it (cost too much).
The Authority's bond council worried though, that all this could not be done in a timely-enough manner to meet the February 23rd deadline.
PROPOSAL CORRECTIONS REQUESTED
A motion was made and a resolution passed unanimously to ask all six bank respondents to make corrections to fully-comply with the bid specifications; and McEnerney, Burrell and Authority attorney Myrick were to consult with the Mayor, city attorney, bond attorneys, and banks involved to try to resolve the matter in time for another meeting scheduled for later this week(Thursday, 4:30 PM).
|Chairman McEnerney at left
