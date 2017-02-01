Fairhope's Floral Clock 'Made Great Again'

Since 2008, your only totally independent community news source for Fairhope, Alabama.
It is not world famous.
It looks like it was copied from Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch…..what a waste of money. It has become such a joke. Fairhope's sewer system is apparently suffering from decades of deferred maintenance because Mayor Kant wanted this vanity project and the never-used amphitheater. Thank heaven he is gone!
Stop hatin' on our f-clock dude.
Post a Comment
3 comments:
It is not world famous.
It looks like it was copied from Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch…..what a waste of money. It has become such a joke. Fairhope's sewer system is apparently suffering from decades of deferred maintenance because Mayor Kant wanted this vanity project and the never-used amphitheater. Thank heaven he is gone!
Stop hatin' on our f-clock dude.
Post a Comment