Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Fairhope's Floral Clock 'Made Great Again'

Fairhope, Alabama




FIXED BY PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT

After being out of commission for about a week due to gear-box problems, the city's world famous flower clock is back in operation.






3 comments:

Anonymous said...

It is not world famous.

Thursday, February 02, 2017
Anonymous said...

It looks like it was copied from Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch…..what a waste of money. It has become such a joke. Fairhope's sewer system is apparently suffering from decades of deferred maintenance because Mayor Kant wanted this vanity project and the never-used amphitheater. Thank heaven he is gone!

Thursday, February 02, 2017
Anonymous said...

Stop hatin' on our f-clock dude.

Thursday, February 02, 2017

