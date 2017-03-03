Contact Us

Friday, March 3, 2017

Auditor Says City Had A "Very Successful Year"

Fairhope, Alabama


CPA Rachel Godwin at left

YEAR ENDING OCT 1, 2016

Rachel Godwin, a CPA from the accounting firm of Hartman, Blackmon and Kilgore presented the annual financial audit to the city council for fiscal year 2016 (October 1, 2015 -- October 1, 2016) -- giving the city an overall  "unmodified opinion, the highest opinion we can give."

Highlights included:

* $8.3 million in net income
* $4.5 million in debt retired: two million of that "excess debt" over that regularly scheduled.

* Total liabilities were reduced by $3 million.

Also,  $2.5 million of new capital assets were purchased for the utilities -- and $8 million for general government.

Godwin: "That's all great ... you are re-investing in the utilities and city. ... had a very successful year ... congratulations for that."


BIG HEALTH BENEFIT LIABILITY LOOMING THOUGH

She added that all municipalities are facing a federal government mandate for addressing so-called 'Other Post Employment Benefits' (OPEB): health insurance for retirees not yet eligible for Medicare.

Fairhope's is currently $8.4 million: "You may want to start paying that down (next year)."


