Auditor Says City Had A "Very Successful Year"

Fairhope, Alabama
YEAR ENDING OCT 1, 2016
Rachel Godwin, a CPA from the accounting firm of Hartman, Blackmon and Kilgore presented the annual financial audit to the city council for fiscal year 2016 (October 1, 2015 -- October 1, 2016) -- giving the city an overall "unmodified opinion, the highest opinion we can give."
Highlights included:
* $8.3 million in net income
* $4.5 million in debt retired: two million of that "excess debt" over that regularly scheduled.
* Total liabilities were reduced by $3 million.
Also, $2.5 million of new capital assets were purchased for the utilities -- and $8 million for general government.
Godwin: "That's all great ... you are re-investing in the utilities and city. ... had a very successful year ... congratulations for that."
BIG HEALTH BENEFIT LIABILITY LOOMING THOUGH
She added that all municipalities are facing a federal government mandate for addressing so-called 'Other Post Employment Benefits' (OPEB): health insurance for retirees not yet eligible for Medicare.
Fairhope's is currently $8.4 million: "You may want to start paying that down (next year)."
|CPA Rachel Godwin at left
