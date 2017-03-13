Mayor Proposes City Take Control of Library Operations

Fairhope, Alabama
2017 BUDGET PROPOSAL
During her 2017 budget proposal presentation to the city council last week, mayor Wilson proposed the city take control of library operations to save about $118K per year.
Currently, the library is its own entity, separate from the city, governed by a Library Board appointed under state law but funded primarily by city taxpayers through yearly appropriations: it has requested $858K from the city this year.
By bringing it under the city and running it as another department instead, duplication of administrative and other services (ie. janitorial, maintenance, etc.) would bring that down to about $586K for a savings of $168K.
Benefits for library employees would improve as well if they joined the general workforce, according to the mayor.
The library would keep all of its current sources of revenue, late-fees, donations from Friend of the Library, etc., (about $75K/year) and she is proposing adding another $50k to that from city coffers this year.
LIBRARY BOARD OPPOSED
According to liaison Councilman Conyers, the current Library Board "adamantly opposes" the change; when asked about it by a Times reporter, one board member questioned the city's ability to operate it effectively.
The city owns and maintains the building; the library board supervises operations only.
A library board is needed to qualify for certain state/federal grants as well: about $7K last year.
We asked the mayor, councilmen Burrell and Conyers for further comments but they have yet to respond.
(Engineering firm Goodwyn, Mills and Caywood is currently evaluating the building's leaking roof, peeling stucco and other chronic issues: repair estimates we have heard range from $300K - 700K. Those are the city's responsibility on top of all other costs.)
