Questions Arise About Scope of New 'Operations Director' Job

Fairhope, Alabama
JOB DESCRIPTIONS DON'T MATCH
A Times investigative reporter has learned that the announcement (above) for the new position of 'Operations Director' that was posted publicly in early December of last year on the city's bulletin board and website does not entirely match the actual 'uniform job description' on file with the HR Department. (see below).
The single-page posted announcement, required by federal Equal Opportunity Law and the city's personnel manual, refers only to supervision of the Utilities; but the seven-page 'uniform job description' on file references supervision of the IT and and E/M departments as well.
The city currently has an IT department, but no E/M department to our knowledge -- which apparently refers to engineering and maintenance now under the Public Works department, according to information in the longer document.
Salary ranges and qualifications required are different as well: the announcement calls for a BS degree and/or sufficient, related training/experience; but the full job description allows a BA degree and/or much less experience.
(See the documents for full education/experience/training requirements.)
Apparently only Part II of the job description, 'distinguishing characteristic of the job', was posted to the public; Part I, 'basic purpose of the position', was omitted for some reason.
The public announcement is dated December 1st -- but the actual the job description November 22 of last year.
Former Electric Department superintendent Scot Sligh was initially hired to the job, but resigned suddenly on January 20th for "personal reasons" -- after only three days on the job -- click.
COUNCIL APPROVED IT
After a lengthy general discussion with the mayor of the need for the proposed new OD position to supervise utilities during the November 28, 2016 work session (no specific job description mentioned), the city council approved the OD position/job description at the following council meeting by resolution.
The Times can find no record in their current minutes of the matter ever being discussed by the city's Personnel Board.
No copy of the job description was provided to the public or media nor was it read into the record at the time; only references made about it by council members during the discussion.
No job description appears in the official minutes of the meeting either, as is usually the case; the Times obtained it by a formal public records request. earlier this week.
When asked about the discrepancy by the Times, Council President Burrell said he was unaware of the discrepancy: We have received no further comment from him.
(Burrell told us earlier he did think the hiring freeze imposed by the council last Monday applied to this positions as well.)
Check back here for updates to this developing story.
|Dec. 1, 2016 Public Announcement
|Uniform Job Description dated November, 22, 2016
|Page 2