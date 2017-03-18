Recreation Committee Approves New Volanta Park Plan

Fairhope, Alabama
RECREATION COMMITTEE'S MARCH MEETING
The city's Recreation Committee voted unanimously to recommend a new master plan designed by Joe Comer of Espalier Landscaping for city council approval that will add three baseball fields, add and organize parking spaces, improve traffic flow, and address chronic drainage and erosion issues at the park on N. Greeno Road.
One existing field at the Volanta Avenue entrance will be relocated to provided space for the additional parking (450 spaces) and "drop off hubs" will be incorporated for both football and baseball events, according to Comer.
A 100' tree buffer between adjacent homes will be maintained; the disc golf course will be shifted slightly -- but essentially maintained as it is today.
Rain gardens, bio swales and pervious pavement (pavers?) will be utilized in the new parking lot to minimize stormwater runoff; and the large live oak trees will be saved.
Comer: "Keeping and protecting the trees is important to the project."
The dog park will not be affected.
New restrooms and ticket/concession stands will be constructed; the maintenance building will be re-located as well.
Recreation director Tom Kuhl: "It solves a lot of issues. The park was built over decades ... we are fighting drainage issues all the time. This addresses everything we asked for."
If approved by the city council, an engineer will then be hired to draw up detailed plans: the project could be constructed in phases over several years.
Cost was not mentioned; but the Times has heard previous estimates in the range of of $3 - 5 million.
|Joe Comer
|North is to right
