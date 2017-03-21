Second Fairhope 'Entertainment District' Proposed

Fairhope, Alabama
TO BE CALLED THE 'WAREHOUSE DISTRICT'
The city's Industrial Development Board is finalizing a proposal for the city's second "arts and entertainment district" -- for industrially-zoned property generally along and south of Nichols Avenue to "compliment, not compete with" the downtown, according the chairman Bob Gentle.
Gentle envisioned the area as a budget-version of the exiting downtown, targeted primarily for "locals to enjoy," -- but also as an "incubator" for small/micro, start-up businesses which may want to locate elsewhere someday (downtown?).
"A place for people to start ... without a lot of money ... then move to a permanent location later."
Local artists/crafters (metal, wood, etc.), food and beverage vendors, and "sustainable agriculture" such as weekly farmers markets were mentioned ("not necessarily all retail"): the mini warehouses already there could be an ideal location for such things if that can be worked out with the owner; vacant lots could be used as green space for outdoor activities (pocket parks, a pavilion?).
Another committee member said she had contacted the Downtown Merchants Association and they were "ok with it."
The successful Fairhope Roasting Company coffee shop and bakery is already there on Nichols: The Fairhope Brewery across Greeno Road would be included in the new district as well.
The possibility of converting the old Mediacom building on Middle Street to class 'A' office space was also mentioned; two interested companies had to be turned away recently because none exits here, Gentle said.
MORE SIDEWALKS NEEDED AS FIRST STEP
As a first step, the city would be asked to install sidewalks and street lighting in the area beginning along Nichols Avenue where there are currently gaps; the Single Tax Corporation could be asked for help with funding, according to committee members.
Improvements to the Greeno Road crosswalk and suitable signage will eventually be needed, too.
Local architects were to be approached for a conceptual design (the "overall scope"), and other committee members were working on a mission statement and district logo -- which will be presented to the city council in the near future.
There may be a possibility of obtaining grants for some of the proposals, according to the city's Community Affairs/Economic Director Sherry-Lea Botop.
Numerous other towns and cites have similar Warehouse/Arts Districts, including New Orleans -- click.
The proposed district is the purple area in the center of the photo below, currently zoned for light industrial use:
|Nichols Avenue, east of Ingleside Drive
|North is to right
