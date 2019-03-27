Horse Monument May Be Moved

Fairhope, Alabama
THREATENED BY DEVELOPMENT?
At the weekly 'Tea For Two' presentation at the History Museum, local attorney and history buff Kenneth Niemeyer talked about the 52 Ingleside Street house he grew up in ... and a special monument the original owner erected there in 1928.
"Mr. Moulton" was a successful Birmingham real estate businessman Neimeyer said, but after his wife died and his own health began to fail, decided to move to the warmer Gulf Coast climate around 1920.
Moulton: "From the day I reached Fairhope ... I began to improve. Better to be here than die in Birmingham."
Initially he purchased a lot close to the bay but found the soil too poor for growing fruit so he purchased 20 acres at the northeast corner of Fairhope Avenue and Ingleside Street where he built a house he called 'Lonesome Pine' after the lone tall long leaf pine growing there at the time.
Moulton planted a pecan orchard behind his house in the area of what is now Grand Avenue and in 1928 erected a 10' concrete monument inscribed "In Memory of Old Prince a Faithfull Horse 1896-1929" ... and another on the other side to a dog called 'Alba.'
Niemeyer said his grandparents purchased the house from Moulton in 1931 and he grew up there -- and in his father's house next door to the north. The Pat Lee family owned the original house from 1973 until recently.
Moulton died in Fairhope in 1931 and was buried in Birmingham at Oak Hill Cemetery.
RE-RELOCATION POSSIBLE
Later, the monument was moved to its current location behind a small house on another lot about 100 yards or so north. No animal remains are under it's current location, Niemeyer said.
It can be seen looking south across the vacant field from adjacent Estella Avenue.
Since some kind of new development could occur there, a proposal has been made to move the monument back to the original Lonesome Pine property ... or to the city right of way at the intersection, or even to the museum, Niemeyer said.
The new owners of the Moulton house are interested he said, but as far as the Times knows no one with the city has been contacted yet about the possibility of moving it to city property.
(All of the area is FST Colony property.)
|Moulton horse monument
RE-RELOCATION POSSIBLE
|Moulton house today
It can be seen looking south across the vacant field from adjacent Estella Avenue.
Since some kind of new development could occur there, a proposal has been made to move the monument back to the original Lonesome Pine property ... or to the city right of way at the intersection, or even to the museum, Niemeyer said.
The new owners of the Moulton house are interested he said, but as far as the Times knows no one with the city has been contacted yet about the possibility of moving it to city property.
(All of the area is FST Colony property.)
|Possible city right of way location?
