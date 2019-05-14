Public Art Coming To Gayfer Roundabout

Fairhope, Alabama
CR 13 INTERSECTION
'Cattail Pond Sculpture' by artist Dee Dee Morrison has been donated to the city by Constance Barkeley Lewis, a resident of Atlanta.
The 15' X 30' sculpture is being shipped now and plans are for it to be installed in the center of the Gayfer Road roundabout, according to public works director Johnson.
|Gayfer Rd./CR 13 roundabout
|'Cat Tail Pond'
9 comments:
Too bad it's not being put where people would be able to walk around it and look at it. People aren't going to be, and shouldn't be, admiring art here, too busy looking out for other cars. Something less distracting (the horse monument?) would be better here.
That one is already so tacky looking with the RV storage lot here.
Nothing should be there distracting drivers. I've been almost hit many times there.
There already distracted with their phones!
Art Might slow em' down a little bit too.
I thought they were going to put a statue to Mayor Kant there.
Me too! Twice I have had to slam on my brakes due to people just not looking before pulling in!
The RV Lot is tacky?? Really? So the owner of the property does not have a right to use the property the way he wants to? Wow, we are getting snobbier and snobbier - it's not just in the downtown area, the aesthetics of the "outlying areas" of Fairhope have to be approved by the snobs that have moved in and taken over.
BTW, that RV storage lot and other facilities at that corner are run well, the grounds are maintained and are first rate. It's a free country and it could be a trashy junk heap. Talk about looking for something to complain about..........
Looks like a junk yard to me or used car lot. How did this happen.
The RV/boat storage is not near as bad as that gas station RIGHT down town that looks like a junk heap.
