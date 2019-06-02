New Fairhope Grocery Now In Doubt

|No ALDI coming to Fairhope?
CHANGE OF PLANS?
According to city officials, the location of an ALDI grocery store on the northeast corner of Fairhope Avenue and HWY 181 is now in doubt.
The German-based company announced plans to build a store there last Fall, and held preliminary meetings about it with city staff; but the company has not submitted follow-up plans and does not respond to e-mails from the city's planning department, according to a city official.
A search of land records now shows the property (directly across CR 48 from Walmart) is back in the hands of its former owner.
(Interestingly, one city official says a high company official has actually moved to Fairhope.)
