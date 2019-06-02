Updated: New Fairhope Grocery Now In Doubt

Updated: Edited for clarity. Check back here for more updates as more information becomes available.
|No ALDI coming to Fairhope?
CHANGE OF PLANS?
According to city officials, the location of an ALDI grocery store on the northeast corner of Fairhope Avenue and HWY 181 is now in doubt.
The German-based company announced plans to build a store there last Fall, and held preliminary meetings about it with city staff; but the company has not submitted follow-up plans and does not respond to e-mails from the city's planning department, according to a city official.
6 comments:
This is unfortunate.
There stores are awful looking. A design from the 1960's.
The property records (Deed) shows that Aldi is the still the owner.
There (their) stores are awful looking. A design from the 1960's (1960s).
Hmm...
One one think that an aesthete of such refined tastes could spell.
The "deed" we have seen online is from last January; there is no question ALDI was owner then.
There may have been another change recently though; some of our readers who have contacted the company say the store will be built in Spanish Fort instead.
If we find out more, it will be posted here. Time will tell.
(In actuality, the Single Tax Corporation owns the land; leases it out for 99 year terms.)
Prime example of how difficult it is to due business in Fairhope.
Post a Comment