Fairhope Docks Showing First "Profit"

BECOMING FINANCIALLY SELF SUSTAINING
Revenue from fuel sales, slip rent, and even selling ice more than offset daily operational costs at the city's marina on Fly Creek for the first time; any excess revenue (over costs) are put back into improvements/maintenance needs there.
Docks Manager Sean Seay said he had manned the fuel pumping station himself over the July 4th holiday: "We're over the break even point now ... looks like we are going to show a profit ... had a 70% slip occupancy rate over the 4-day holiday."
City Special Projects Manager Lyn Maser said 159,550 gallons of fuel (gasoline and diesel) had been sold through June with a "profit" of about $152K; she projected total profit at $212K for the fiscal year (ending September 30).
3,355 gallons were sold over the busy July 4th holiday weekend alone, she said.
No figures were available for useage of the sewage pump out station ($5/use).
FRESH SEAFOOD AVAILABLE TOO
The shrimp boat Captain Sam B, is actually selling shrimp off their boat there; ice for preservation is sold in the city's office.
MAYOR'S COMMENTS
Mayor Wilson commented later: "The Fairhope Docks performing this well in a short period of time since taking it over is exciting news. It will only get better."
CONSULTANT TO BE SOUGHT
The committee also passed a resolution to appoint two members to approach the city council about hiring a consultant (fee about $10K) to help them decide what top do with the property formerly leased by Eastern Shore Marine.
Options include another boat repair yard, a dry boat storage facility, or a combination of the two.
OTHER MATTERS
Skip Jones was unanimously re-elected as harbor committee chairman.
