State Funds Allotted For Gayfer Road Project

Fairhope, Alabama
STATE GRANT AWARDED
This morning, Senator Chris Elliot told the Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization's Policy Board that a $800K grant for adding turning lanes on both sides of Gayfer Road at the U.S. 98 intersection had been approved by the state ATRIP-II Committee, where he served until being removed by the governor about two weeks ago in the wake of the toll bridge controversy (replaced by Senator Figures).
The Alabama Transportation and Rehabilitation and Improvement-II program was set up by the Rebuild Alabama Act, signed into law by the governor last March, which imposed new gasoline taxes and other fees.
Current members of the committee are: ALDOT Director John Cooper; State Sens. Arthur Orr, Vivian Davis Figures and Garlan Gudger; Reps. Bill Poole, Steve Clouse and Debbie Wood; and Association of County Commissions of Alabama immediate past president and Choctaw County Commissioner Tony Cherry.
MPO FUNDS TO BE USED ELSEWHERE?
A similar amount of MPO (federal) funds that has already been designated for the project could now be used elsewhere. Fairhope councilman Burrell suggested the proposed roundabout at the Hwy. 104/N. Section Street intersection may be a good place; MPO chairman Haygood said other projects should be considered as well. The policy board would have to vote to re-appropriate the funds at a future meeting, he said.
1 comment:
Who's property is going to be affected by this? Not much lee way on either side.
