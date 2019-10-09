Future of Popular Fairhope Eatery Uncertain

Fairhope, Alabama
CLOSED FOR A YEAR
The future of the former Ben's BBQ at 552 N. Section Street remains uncertain at this point; new owner Pace Keyser, Llc. replaced the building's roof earlier this year and a building official says the interior was to be remodeled as well ... but that has not happened yet: it remains frozen in time inside.
Pace Keyser, Llc. purchased the restaurant about a year ago from long-time owner/operator Kennth Lee, and plans to continue operating as Ben's announced on Facebook, but that did not happen; inquiries sent by the Times have not been answered.
The registered agent of Pace Keyser is William Fusaiotti, one of the founders of the Foosackly's chain of chicken restaurants in the Mobile area.
