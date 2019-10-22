Sewage Lift Station Repair Begins

Fairhope, Alabama
Work is beginning on replacement of the 41-year-old Fels sewage lift station on Mobile Street (at the foot of Fels Avenue). This station is critical for collecting and conveying sewage from the southwest part of town over the hill to the treatment plant.
The old pump and underground tank will be dug out and replaced with new ones slightly closer to the street; the sidewalk will be re-located on the west side.
Cunningham Delaney Construction was the low bidder at $561,500; the tank and other new components had to be specially-made.
This is the first of several sewage collection system improvements this year and next.
