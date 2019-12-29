More Changes For Fairhope Docks Marina

Fairhope, Alabama
BOAT YARD RETURN UNLIKELY NOW
The city council approved removal of the old 'haul out cell' on Fly Creek and replacement with standard wooden bulkheads by a company already making repairs west of there (Asphalt Services Co.).
The cell was used for many years by the Eastern Shore Marine to lift boats out of the water for maintenance; it had deteriorated to the point of being unsafe. (ESM's lease ran out about 2 years ago and was not renewed.)
It was actually constructed using steel salvaged from an old water tank that stood downtown at one time (ca.1960's), we are told.
Demolition cost will be about $24K.
DOCK TO BE EXTENDED
Traditional wooden bulkheads will be extended all the way east to the fuel dock instead: cost not to exceed $20K.
Councilman Burrell told the Times there wasn't much support on the council for another boat maintenance yard there; some other options suggested include boat storage or a park.
Burrell: "I don’t see much support from the council for a boatyard in the near future. Other improvements will continue."
Mayor Wilson agreed: "... we want a clean marina without junk. Someone can come and work on a boat but it has to be mobile."
Harbor Board Committee chairman Skip Jones said he thought that removal of the damaged cell does not necessarily preclude the return of a boat maintenance facility someday. A proposed layout for site was presented to the committee last year (click).
|Corroded boat haul out cell.
|Dock repair already underway
|Travel lift demolition plan
