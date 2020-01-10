Council To Consider Controversial 'Clock Corner' Purchase

Fairhope, Alabama
MONDAY'S MEETING
During Monday's regular city council meeting, a resolution to partner with the Fairhope Single Tax Corporation to purchase a 26' X 60' (aprx.) piece of property of "great historical significance" on the northeast corner of Section Street and Fairhope Avenue will be considered.
The city's share of $262K is to be taken from the municipal capital improvement fund.
Plans for the remaining private property (the old Post Net building) have not been mentioned; a boutique hotel could still be built there.
The other two adjacent buildings are currently vacant (former Cryoyoga and Andree's).
(The city already owns the courtyard area on the north side, along Section Street.)
|Proposed purchase in red diagonals.
|Plat
