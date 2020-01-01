Safer Crosswalks To Be Installed On Busy Street

Fairhope, Alabama
POLICE STATION/CITY HALL VICINITY
Section Street will be closed periodically for about three weeks from Oak Avenue to Equality Street beginning January 2nd to install two new crosswalks and pedestrian landings in the vicinity of Pine Avenue (Police Station).
City's announcement: "A pedestrian safety project will require a portion of Section Street to be closed temporarily. Thursday, January 2nd, a detour will be set up around Section Street
from Oak to Equality. The roadway will re-open during the evening
hours when possible but the detour is expected to be in place through
January 24th. Additional sidewalk improvements will continue until
February 14th."
The textured (pavers) crosswalks will have LED lights embedded in the pavement to enhance visibility; cost is not to exceed $174K by low (only) bidder Kelly's Welding and Excavation Inc. of Foley.
This is the first of several pedestrian safety improvements proposed for the downtown area.
|North is to the right.
POLICE STATION/CITY HALL VICINITY
Section Street will be closed periodically for about three weeks from Oak Avenue to Equality Street beginning January 2nd to install two new crosswalks and pedestrian landings in the vicinity of Pine Avenue (Police Station).
|City hall.
The textured (pavers) crosswalks will have LED lights embedded in the pavement to enhance visibility; cost is not to exceed $174K by low (only) bidder Kelly's Welding and Excavation Inc. of Foley.
This is the first of several pedestrian safety improvements proposed for the downtown area.
1 comment:
If I'm reading this right - they need a red light here. The traffic is horrendous at this intersection, not just for pedestrians, but car traffic too.
Post a Comment