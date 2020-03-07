Coronavirus "Crisis" Could Affect 'Arts and Crafts' Festival

Fairhope, Alabama
CITY LEADERS "WORRIED"
Although there are still no cases reported in Alabama, the so-called national coronavirus crisis is on the minds of city leaders with the annual arts and crafts festival only two weeks away: over 250K visitors from all over the country are expected.
The yearly festival provides a much-needed boost to the local economy: especially for small businesses.
Mayor Wilson says she has already been having meetings about how to best protect visitors and citizens from possible contamination; she was waiting to hear back from state health and Thomas Hospital officials at last word.
She posted general virus information on her Facebook page as well (click here).
National health officials emphasize cleanliness as a primary defense: frequent hand washing, more sanitizing stations, more frequent restroom cleaning, et al.
They also advise most susceptible people (ie. the elderly) avoid "crowds."
Wearing masks is said to be not very effective, except to prevent contaminating someone else if you already have it (sneezing, coughing).
Contracting the common flu is actually more likely this year, according to the experts.
EVENT STILL ON
Similar festivals around the country have been called off, but council president Jack Burrell told the Times he is still investigating the matter as well and urged patience.
Burrell "I am in the process of gathering information from Emergency management experts and others involved with Arts and Crafts Festival to gain more knowledge and insights. Until I learn more, I ask people not to jump to any conclusions."
The situation could be discussed during the work session before the next council meeting (Thursday).
|Previous Fairhope Arts n' Crafts festival
2 comments:
Professor Francis Boyle who drafted the Biological weapons anti-terrorism act of 89 which was adapted into world law. Has come forward weeks ago that a biowarfare lab at the University N.C. did research, paid for by the Chinese. Who took this and changed it. Only it got loose. When they started locking down entire city-millions. And shooting people that was a clue. This is not a flu, the flu is not more of a threat. When the U.S.A. starts to censor information,Second clue. Third the Chinese still are not talking. You can flock if you like but remember dont wear a mask because only the health people need them, Realy? Thought they dont work.Remember after 911 Pres. then Bush said the air was safe. Only 100's of first-responders got cancer,was not safe. NewYork said act war and canceled there medical. Speacial fund by Congress now covers them.This is serious business folks.
Uh oh. Here come the wacky conspiracy theories!!
