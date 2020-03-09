Fairhope Man Wants To Dine With Dogs

Fairhope, Alabama
DOG AND CAT FRIENDLY CITY?
A Fairhope resident is asking the city council to support a bill currently in the state legislature to allow dogs in outdoor dining areas of restaurants. Current state law prohibits live animals anywhere food is prepared or served, except for legitimate service animals.
John Manelos said he moved to the city in 2009 and has taken his labrodoodles to outside seating areas of various restaurants for years; but the county health department has now begun enforcing restrictions already on the books prohibiting them. He was even asked to leave one establishment recently, he said.
Supporting the bill would be in keeping with the "dog and cat friendly" reputation of Fairhope, he said.
NEEDS SENATE SPONSOR
Manelos asked the council to pass a resolution supporting House Bill 209, co-sponsord by representative Steve McMillan that would allow dogs under certain conditions if the establishment wanted to.
The bill still needs a sponsor in the Senate, he said.
DOG AND CAT FRIENDLY CITY?
A Fairhope resident is asking the city council to support a bill currently in the state legislature to allow dogs in outdoor dining areas of restaurants. Current state law prohibits live animals anywhere food is prepared or served, except for legitimate service animals.
John Manelos said he moved to the city in 2009 and has taken his labrodoodles to outside seating areas of various restaurants for years; but the county health department has now begun enforcing restrictions already on the books prohibiting them. He was even asked to leave one establishment recently, he said.
Supporting the bill would be in keeping with the "dog and cat friendly" reputation of Fairhope, he said.
NEEDS SENATE SPONSOR
Manelos asked the council to pass a resolution supporting House Bill 209, co-sponsord by representative Steve McMillan that would allow dogs under certain conditions if the establishment wanted to.
The bill still needs a sponsor in the Senate, he said.
|Manelos' labrodoodles.
No comments:
Post a Comment