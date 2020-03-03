New Vision For Volanta Park Emerges

Fairhope, Alabama
NEW FIVE YEAR PLAN?
Landscape Architect Christian Preus sought feedback from Recreation Committee members on a new conceptual plan for Volanta Park. This is a more detailed version of a plan first mentioned last summer during a council meeting that met with some opposition from neighbors.
The plan as envisoned would be executed in phases and add four baseball fields and triple parking available (first phase), eventually add a new multi-use recreation facility, enlarge the pool, re-locate and improve the skate park, improve the stadium and concession facilities, et. al.
One baseball field on the south side would be eliminated for more parking.
The existing frisbee golf course and dog park would not be affected.
A topographical study of the area would be needed before more detailed plans could be formulated for approval by the city council at some point.
|Volanta park plan.
|Recreation board.
