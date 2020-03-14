Shortages Caused By Virus Scare

Fairhope, Alabama
CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY
Essentials like bread, eggs, and ... toilet paper were in short supply at area grocery stores today as citizens prepared for whatever may come after national and state emergencies were declared yesterday.
Six cases have been detected in Alabama so far (none in Baldwin County).
On the brighter side, gasoline prices have fallen below $2/gallon in places.
|No bread.
|No eggs.
|Paper products gone.
