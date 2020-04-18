Fairhope Airport Gets Stimulus Check Too

Fairhope, Alabama
CORONAVIRUS RELIEF
According to airport authority chairman Joe McEnerney, the Fairhope Airport Authority has received $69K from the federal government's CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security), to make up for lost income during the epidemic.
FAA: "... the CARES Act provides approximately $10 billion to support U.S. airports experiencing severe economic disruption caused by the COVID-19 public health emergency. This funding will be distributed to airports to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the impacts of the COVID-19 public health emergency."
McEnerney told the Times traffic at the airport has slowed to a trickle after the governor's stay-at-home orders were issued and aviation fuel sales, the authority's primary source of income, have suffered accordingly.
Airports in Gulf Shores ($69K), Foley ($30K), and By Minettte ($20K) also received the grants.
Additionally, the Act provides for 100% funding of Airport Improvement Grants in 2020, not with the usual 5% local match requirement.
McEnerney: "The Authority has applied for approximately $800,000 in AIP project funding in 2020. This includes funding for an additional access roads, apron resurfacing and an update the Airport master plan. We will not know until August whether we get the funding or not. That is where the 5.0% match will come in."
OTHER MATTERS
During their last meeting, the Authority:
*Heard updates on plans for seven new private hangars planned or under construction (on leased land) ... and possibly another ten to be built by the authority itself and rented out as another source of income.
*A settlement in small claims court was offered for $3,500 from the driver who destroyed airport fencing on the south side last year.
*The Authority's April meeting was canceled due to the coronavirus emergency.
