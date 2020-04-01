Search This Blog

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Fairhope Sewage Upgrade Progress Report

N. SECTION STREET CLOSED

A bigger sewage pipe is now being installed under N. Section Street to connect other segments recently installed on Bayou Dr., Fairwood Blvd., and Fairhope Avenue to the treatment plant.

This pipe will increase capacity to service neighborhoods on the southeast side of town.



