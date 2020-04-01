Fairhope Sewage Upgrade Progress Report

Fairhope, Alabama
N. SECTION STREET CLOSED
A bigger sewage pipe is now being installed under N. Section Street to connect other segments recently installed on Bayou Dr., Fairwood Blvd., and Fairhope Avenue to the treatment plant.
This pipe will increase capacity to service neighborhoods on the southeast side of town.
N. SECTION STREET CLOSED
A bigger sewage pipe is now being installed under N. Section Street to connect other segments recently installed on Bayou Dr., Fairwood Blvd., and Fairhope Avenue to the treatment plant.
This pipe will increase capacity to service neighborhoods on the southeast side of town.
No comments:
Post a Comment