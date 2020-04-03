March Revenue Report For State Stable

Fairhope, Alabama
DECLINE EXPECTED
Revenue for March was actually up statewide over last year according to statistics, but that is expected not to be the case next month. (A new 6 cent gasoline tax is now being collected that was not at this time last year.)
Overall revenue was down slightly from February.
|March revenue for Alabama
|February 2020 revenue.
