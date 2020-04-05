N. Section Street Sewage Project Update

Fairhope, Alabama
PROJECT NEARING COMPLETION
Installation of the new sewer pipeline under N. Section Street appears to be on schedule so that the road may reopen later this week.
This is the last segment of the $2.1 million project begun in November to increase capacity and prevent sewage spills/overflows in southeastern parts of town.
A similar project planned for Church Street may have to be postponed due to the current c-virus pandemic.
|Section Street at Bayou Drive
