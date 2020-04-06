Special Council Meeting To Hire Emergency Consultants

Fairhope, Alabama
CORONAVIRUS CRISIS RESPONSE
The city council held a special-called meeting his morning and passed two resolutions to help the city manage the current coronavirus emergency:
1. Authorized hiring True North Emergency Management (click)
2. Authorized hiring Hope Hicks of Ball, Ball, Mathews, and Novak for Personnel/Human Resources related assistance. (click)
According to the city clerk, this meeting was held by teleconference according to the governor's order relaxing open meeting law requirements during the crisis.
No members of the public attended and no video exists as far as we know.
Council president Burrell explained later:
Mayor Wilson added:
"HR consulting (Hope Hicks): Existing HR department is inundated with internal questions and reacting to situations as they arise leaving little time to stay abreast of the ever changing Federal and State regulations and interpretations. This position will be a subject matter expert to help us better interpret those new regulations so we can better serve the City, both its residents and employees. True North: Similarly, staying on top of Federal and State regulations, programs, and resources is a full-time job right now. Even with our limited staffing, we still have to run a City. This firm will assist us to better understand funding sources that are available, the methods and procedures we should be following, and assist with the administrative side of applying for and receiving said funding."
CORONAVIRUS CRISIS RESPONSE
The city council held a special-called meeting his morning and passed two resolutions to help the city manage the current coronavirus emergency:
1. Authorized hiring True North Emergency Management (click)
2. Authorized hiring Hope Hicks of Ball, Ball, Mathews, and Novak for Personnel/Human Resources related assistance. (click)
According to the city clerk, this meeting was held by teleconference according to the governor's order relaxing open meeting law requirements during the crisis.
No members of the public attended and no video exists as far as we know.
Council president Burrell explained later:
"They were simply hired to help us look for money (such as losses or expenses) that could be recovered as a result of the Pandemic, much like we hired a consulting company to help us find ways to recover losses and/or expenses due to the BP Oil Spill event. For the latter, we were very successful in recovering monies we may not have otherwise collected without the aid of a professional service."
Mayor Wilson added:
"HR consulting (Hope Hicks): Existing HR department is inundated with internal questions and reacting to situations as they arise leaving little time to stay abreast of the ever changing Federal and State regulations and interpretations. This position will be a subject matter expert to help us better interpret those new regulations so we can better serve the City, both its residents and employees. True North: Similarly, staying on top of Federal and State regulations, programs, and resources is a full-time job right now. Even with our limited staffing, we still have to run a City. This firm will assist us to better understand funding sources that are available, the methods and procedures we should be following, and assist with the administrative side of applying for and receiving said funding."
No comments:
Post a Comment