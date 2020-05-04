Search This Blog

Monday, May 4, 2020

Graduation Car Parade Proposed For FHS Seniors

Fairhope, Alabama




TRADITIONAL CEREMONY CANCELED

The city council passed a resolution to allow a police-escorted graduation car-parade for Fairhope High School seniors, since their traditional event was canceled by the c-virus state of emergency.

As currently envisioned, the May 18th parade would begin in Volanta Park and cars would proceed down Greeno Road to the high school, where it would be greeted by teachers and staff; well wishers  could line the route as well.

Private schools in the area may be able to participate as well.

According to councilman Brown, some students approached him about holding the parade; his daughter is a senior there as well, he said.




