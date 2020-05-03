Search This Blog

Sunday, May 3, 2020

Pier And Beach Reopen After Coronavirus Shutdown

Fairhope, Alabama








 POLICE ENFORCING SOCIAL DISTANCING

The pier, north beach, and other city parks reopened Saturday after being shut down for about a month due to the coronavirus state of emergency.

The city council passed a resolution reopening the parks last Thursday.

Some parks with playground equipment, the recreation center, and pool remained closed per governor's state wide order.
