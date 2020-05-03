Pier And Beach Reopen After Coronavirus Shutdown

Fairhope, Alabama
POLICE ENFORCING SOCIAL DISTANCING
The pier, north beach, and other city parks reopened Saturday after being shut down for about a month due to the coronavirus state of emergency.
The city council passed a resolution reopening the parks last Thursday.
Some parks with playground equipment, the recreation center, and pool remained closed per governor's state wide order.
