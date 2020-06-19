Another Traditional Fairhope Business Closes

Fairhope, Alabama
RIVER PARK GROCERY
Another familiar Fairhope business on east CR 48 has closed its doors after the April death of it owner, Curtis Rewerts.
Rewerts had operated the businesses there (10563 CR48) for 40 years, according to his obituary; condolences/messages of support were left on the bulletin board there.
'RIVER PARK' COMMUNITY HISTORY
'Fish River Park' was once a small community post office on the west side of the river south of Marlow, according to historical records; but apparently the area all along the west side of the river came to be known by that name as well at one time (Today it is usually just called 'Fish River').
According to local historians, "South River Park thrived in the late 1800's and the early 20th century. Northerners of that era found it a great winter refuge ... ."
A small private park with a boat landing on the river was established there by a fruit (satsuma) company at one time, in the vicinity of current River Park Road. (A hard freeze killed that industry.)
