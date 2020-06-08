The Fairhope Times
Hyper-local news and events for the Eastern Shore in Baldwin County, Alabama
Fairhope Times Magazine
Home
Facebook
Twitter
Tumblr
City of Fairhope
City of Daphne
Town of Silverhill
Baldwin County
Sunlight Foundation
Fairhope Times Magazine
Search This Blog
Translate
Monday, June 8, 2020
Tropical Storm Cristobal Visits City
Fairhope, Alabama
Fairhope beach. #Cristobal
Fairhope docks. #Cristobal
Mobile Bay along the city's waterfront was still high as tropical storm #Cristobal passed to the west; some tree damage was reported around town as well.
at
1:38:00 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment