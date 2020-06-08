Search This Blog

Translate

Monday, June 8, 2020

Tropical Storm Cristobal Visits City

Fairhope, Alabama


Fairhope beach. #Cristobal



Fairhope docks. #Cristobal


Mobile Bay along the city's waterfront was still high as tropical storm #Cristobal passed to the west; some tree damage was reported around town as well.
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)