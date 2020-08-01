Knoll Park Butterfly Project Sprouting

Fairhope, Alabama
MONARCH BUTTERFLY SANCTUARY
A project initiated by Barry Gaston two years ago to plant native milkweed in Knoll Park is beginning to show results; seeds were first-broadcast there last year.
The park was declared a butterfly sanctuary by the city in 2018; citizens are being asked to be careful not to damage seedlings that may be sprouting now.
From saveourmonarchs.org: "Monarch caterpillars ONLY eat milkweed. In fact, the monarch butterfly is also known as the “milkweed butterfly.
The milkweed plant provides all the nourishment the monarch needs to transform the Monarch caterpillar into the adult butterfly.
But these plants are rapidly disappearing, due to the loss of habitat stemming from land development and the widespread spraying of weed killer on the fields where they live. "
City's project description:
"In October 2018, the Mayor signed the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge sponsored by the National Wildlife Federation. The monarch butterfly population has decreased 90% over the past 20 years. The pledge requires taking action and reporting on those actions so that a national effort can be coordinated and recorded. Also, in October 2018 the City Council passed a resolution supporting the Tree Committee’s recommendation that Knoll Park be declared a Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary and put aside funds for plants and seeds that would attract these magnificent butterflies. Celebrate this special place in Fairhope where the harmony of truly natural surroundings can be appreciated for their simple splendor, and relish in the fact that we have a golden opportunity to salvage a remnant of that beauty that drew our founders here more than 100 years ago."
|Knoll Park August 2020
