Tuesday, September 15, 2020

City Ready For Hurricane Sally

Valley Street sewage backup pump.

Twin Beech Rd. sewage backup pump.

Pier closed

Flower baskets taken down

New ice machine removed

 

DIRECT HIT POSSIBLE TOMORROW

Back-up pumps have been installed at problematic sewage pumping stations in case of power loss to prevent overflows, hanging baskets removed, the new ice machine removed and fueling tanks secured at the Fairhope Docks municipal marina on Fly Creek, and other preparations have been completed by city workers.

The last hurricane to directly-impact Fairhope was Ivan 16 years ago Wednesday (a much larger category 3 storm).




