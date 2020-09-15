City Ready For Hurricane Sally

|Valley Street sewage backup pump.
|Twin Beech Rd. sewage backup pump.
|Pier closed
|Flower baskets taken down
|New ice machine removed
DIRECT HIT POSSIBLE TOMORROW
Back-up pumps have been installed at problematic sewage pumping stations in case of power loss to prevent overflows, hanging baskets removed, the new ice machine removed and fueling tanks secured at the Fairhope Docks municipal marina on Fly Creek, and other preparations have been completed by city workers.
The last hurricane to directly-impact Fairhope was Ivan 16 years ago Wednesday (a much larger category 3 storm).
