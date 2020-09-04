Clock Corner Purchase Finalized

Fairhope, Alabama
SECTION STREET AT FAIRHOPE AVENUE
Council president Burrell signed the papers finalizing the purchase of the so-called clock corner today.
In December of 2018 the city's Board of Adjustments ok'd hotel-use for the property, but the resulting public outcry against it ultimately resulted in the city partnering with the Single Tax Corporation to purchase the courtyard area, where the iconic clock is located.
The remaining parcel is now for sale, according to a sign posted today.
