Council Buys Bigger Trees For Downtown

Fairhope, Alabama
CHINESE PISTACHE STREET TREES
After receiving criticism on social media and elsewhere about the small size of new street trees planted recently along Section Street, the city council voted unanimously to purchase an additional 24 bigger trees ... to replace the smaller ones already planted.
Inadequate size for holiday tree lights was one frequent criticism.
Specifications for the new trees: at least a 2.5 inch caliper trunk (its diameter 6" above root ball) and a minimum of 12 feet tall; cost is $940 per tree from Moon Valley Nursery of Arizona.
The city's tree committee and public works department recommended the change.
|New trees ordered
|Current trees sprouting
|Purchase resolution
1 comment:
the little ones have already grown that big.
