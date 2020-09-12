Hurricane Ivan's Anniversary Wednesday

Fairhope, Alabama
16 YEARS AGO
Wednesday is the 16th anniversary of hurricane Ivan's visit to Fairhope. In the early-morning hours of September 16, 2014 the western half of the storm's eye passed over Fairhope.
Almost everyone had left town due to the mandatory evacuation ordered by the governor; electrical power had been shut off the day before for safety reasons. The category three hurricane's storm surge caused extensive damage along the city's waterfront and wind damage to trees, homes, and buildings further inland.
By being on the "good" side of the storm's eye, the city was spared from worse damage. Electrical power was not restored for days ... or weeks in some cases; there were long lines for gasoline.
|Fairhope pier
|South pier park from bluff
|Orange Street pier
1 comment:
hope it is not a repeat.
