Saturday, September 12, 2020

Hurricane Ivan's Anniversary Wednesday

Fairhope, Alabama


Fairhope pier

South pier park from bluff


Orange Street pier

16 YEARS AGO

Wednesday is the 16th anniversary of hurricane Ivan's visit to Fairhope.  In the early-morning hours of September 16, 2014 the western half of the storm's eye passed over Fairhope.

Almost everyone had left town due to the mandatory evacuation ordered by the governor; electrical power had been shut off the day before for safety reasons.  The category three hurricane's storm surge  caused extensive damage along the city's waterfront and wind damage to trees, homes, and buildings further inland.

By being on the "good" side of the storm's eye, the city was spared from worse damage.  Electrical power was not restored for days ... or weeks in some cases; there were long lines for gasoline.




hope it is not a repeat.

Saturday, September 12, 2020

