Sunday, September 6, 2020

Leaking School Roof Cupola To Be Repaired

Fairhope, Alabama


Cupola leaking

FAIRHOPE HIGH SCHOOL

The Baldwin County Board of Education approved repairs to the leaking cupola on the roof of Fairhope High School.

Assurance Service Group of Thomasville, AL. was low bidder at $113K; engineering fees will be an additional 7.5% (McKee and Associates of Montgomery).  Funding will come from the "sales tax fund," according to bid documents.
