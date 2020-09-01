The Fairhope Times
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Municipal Election Canvassing Completed
Fairhope, Alabama
SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING
Mayor-elect
Sherry Sullivan
watched as city clerk Lisa Hanks counted 33 provisional ballots during a special council meeting this morning.
The new government will take office November 2nd.
