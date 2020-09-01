Search This Blog

Translate

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Municipal Election Canvassing Completed

Fairhope, Alabama






SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

Mayor-elect Sherry Sullivan watched as city clerk Lisa Hanks counted 33 provisional ballots during a special council meeting this morning.

The new government will take office November 2nd.
at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)