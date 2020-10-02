New Dollar General Store Set To Open

Fairhope, Alabama
|8443 Twin Beech Road.
OCTOBER 11
The controversial new Dollar General store on the corner of Twin Beech/Boothe Roads is scheduled to open on October 11; some residents of the mostly residential neighborhood objected to it locating there.
The city's comprehesive growth plan does not include commercial activity in the area, but since it is outside of city limits, that cannot be enforced.
The design of the new store however, is generally more pleasing than the company's usual square/flat roof design.
